Three govt employees on poll duty die in HP; CM Thakur expresses grief

Three government employees have died due to different ailments while performing their poll duties in on Saturday, a said.

has expressed grief over the death of three persons deployed on the election duty for Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The deceased include presiding who was a PGT at government senior school at Sapri in tribal Kinnaur district, homeguard jawan who was resident of Chandera village in Arki Tehsil of district and who was a and was resident of Sajla village in Manali tehsil of district.

In his condolence messages to the bereaved families, the said that the was with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief.

An ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each has been announced to the next of the kin of the deceased persons.

Polling for the four seats - Shimla (SC), Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi - of held on Sunday, the final and seventh phase of voting for 2019.

