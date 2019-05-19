Three govt employees on poll duty die in HP; CM Thakur expresses grief

Three government employees have died due to different ailments while performing their poll duties in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a state election official said.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of three persons deployed on the election duty for Lok Sabha elections in the state.
The deceased include presiding officer Vaneet Kumar who was a PGT at government senior school at Sapri in tribal Kinnaur district, homeguard jawan Devi Singh who was resident of Chandera village in Arki Tehsil of Solan district and polling officer Lol Ram who was a junior technician and was resident of Sajla village in Manali tehsil of Kullu district.
In his condolence messages to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said that the state government was with the family members of the deceased in this hour of grief.
An ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh each has been announced to the next of the kin of the deceased persons.
Polling for the four seats - Shimla (SC), Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi - of Himachal Pradesh held on Sunday, the final and seventh phase of voting for general elections 2019.
