Guj: Maneka's NGO to set up super-speciality hosp for animals

Sunday performed the ground-breaking ceremony in in for a super-speciality hospital for animals.

was also present at the function.

The hospital, being set up by the People for Animals, an NGO chaired by Gandhi, will have facilities like ambulance service and advanced pathology diagnostics.

"In Kalol, a super speciality animal hospital will be constructed which will be one of its kind in Animal welfare is not very organised in Gujarat, which is surprising given that people here are gentle, most of them vegetarian," said.

"Once this hospital is constructed, we will try to start animal welfare groups in Gujarat," she said.

Patel said the hospital will be unique for animals in north

"This will be a unique hospital for animals in north Gujarat. Thousands of animals will benefit from it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)