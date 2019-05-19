JUST IN
Guj: Maneka's NGO to set up super-speciality hosp for animals

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Union minister Maneka Gandhi Sunday performed the ground-breaking ceremony in Kalol in Gandhinagar for a super-speciality hospital for animals.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was also present at the function.

The hospital, being set up by the People for Animals, an NGO chaired by Gandhi, will have facilities like ambulance service and advanced pathology diagnostics.

"In Kalol, a super speciality animal hospital will be constructed which will be one of its kind in Gujarat. Animal welfare is not very organised in Gujarat, which is surprising given that people here are gentle, most of them vegetarian," Gandhi said.

"Once this hospital is constructed, we will try to start animal welfare groups in Gujarat," she said.

Patel said the hospital will be unique for animals in north Gujarat.

"This will be a unique hospital for animals in north Gujarat. Thousands of animals will benefit from it," he said.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 18:41 IST

