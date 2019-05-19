Austrian president calls for September poll in wake of scandal

Austria's on Sunday called for fresh elections in September after a corruption scandal embroiling the far-right brought down the coalition government in spectacular fashion.

Just days before key EU elections, Vice- was forced to resign in disgrace Saturday following explosive revelations from a hidden camera sting.

Conservative -- whose 18-month coalition with the far-right had been held up as a European model -- reacted by pulling the plug on their union.

"My preference is for early elections in September, if possible the beginning of September," Van der told journalists on Sunday after holding talks with Kurz.

The will hold further talks with other party leaders over the coming weeks in order to fix a date.

The dramatic developments followed the publication by two German newspapers on Friday of footage from a sophisticated hidden-camera sting months before Austria's last in 2017.

In the tapes -- of unknown provenance -- Strache is seen openly discussing the possibility of awarding public contracts in return for campaign help for the FPOe from a woman posing as the niece of a Russian oligarch.

The woman says she specifically wants to gain control of the country's largest-circulation tabloid,

Strache is seen suggesting that new owners could make staff changes and use the paper to help his party in its election campaign.

Kurz said Saturday the latest revelations were the final straw after a string of FPOe-related scandals dogging the government.

"Enough is enough," the told a press conference in

Strache for his part insisted in his emotional resignation statement that he had been the victim of a "targeted political attack" but also described his own actions as "stupid" and "irresponsible".

The FPOe was also due to meet on Sunday to confirm leadership changes after Strache's exit.

Neither Van der nor Kurz commented on who would replace the in the run-up to elections and whether top FPOe politicians -- including -- would be allowed to stay in post.

The damning revelations, which saw protesters take to the streets on on Saturday, broke as the campaign for European on May 23-26 was nearing its climax.

They risk dealing a blow to a far-right populist alliance marshalled by Italy's and in which the FPOe plays a key part.

The FPOe's lead MEP candidate had been due to attend a rally organised by Salvini in on Saturday, but cancelled the trip because of the scandal.

German Chancellor reacted to the out of by warning of the dangers of far-right politicians "for sale", who wanted to "destroy the of our values".

The tapes contained a litany of other embarrassing material for Strache, and analysts predicted setbacks for the FPOe from its current position in the polls.

As well as repeating unsubstantiated rumours about Kurz, Strache also hinted at ways political donations could escape legal scrutiny by going to a foundation linked to the FPOe.

Elsewhere in the recordings, he discussed the possible part-privatisation of and expressed admiration for the in neighbouring Hungary, where press plurality has been severely curtailed under

Observers said the dramatic events of the past two days were almost a re-run of the last time that the centre-right (OeVP) and FPOe went into coalition, in 2000.

Then as now, after only two years the OeVP chancellor -- in that case -- felt compelled to call snap elections due to strife with his FPOe coalition partner.

In 2002, the OeVP emerged strengthened from the elections but it remains to be see if Kurz, like Schuessel before him, can avoid damage from the fallout.

