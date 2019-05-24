Cabinet recommends dissolution of 16th LS; council of ministers tender resignation

The Friday recommended the dissolution of the 16th as the tendered their collective resignation, government sources said.

The Cabinet meeting came a day after the counting of votes for the elections in which the NDA retained power with a massive mandate.

After the Cabinet's recommendation, is now expected to dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

He would also ask the present government to continue till the new government is formed in the coming days.

Later, at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, all members of the Council tendered their collective resignation.

The has invited the members of the for a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan where the PM would submit the recommendation to dissolve the present and the resignations.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3.

The process to form a new House will be initiated when the three election commissioners meet the in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Besides the prime minister, the has 60 members, including cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charges and ministers of state.

In the absence of the PM, the Union Council of Ministers passed a resolution praising the leadership of Modi and the work done by the government in the last five years.

The present had taken oath on May 26, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)