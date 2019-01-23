Priyanka appointment: Gujarat Cong celebrates; BJP flays move

-
Congress workers in Gujarat Wednesday welcomed the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a party general secretary, while the state BJP termed the move as one inspired by dynastic politics.
The 47-year-old Gandhi family scion and the sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi was earlier in the day appointed as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.
Congress workers welcomed the decision by bursting crackers at various places in the state, including Surat.
However, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party is seeking to run the country like its dynasty.
"Being born in the Gandhi-Nehru family gives one the guarantee to become the leader of the Congress party. But the people of the country are not going to be cheated any more now," he said.
Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda hailed the move, saying a long-pending demand of party workers has been met.
Chavda tweeted: "Congratulations & Best wishes to #PriyankaGandhi ji, @JM_Scindia ji and KC Venugopal ji on their appointments. This will greatly benefit the party and strengthen @INCIndia!"
"Congress workers have been requesting for this since ages. Congress party workers and young members are especially happy that she has decided to join politics and take party's responsibility," he told reporters.
