Three men involved in over 45 robbery cases nabbed from southwest Delhi

Three men, allegedly involved in more than 45 cases of robbery and snatching, were arrested from southwest Delhi's south campus area, police said Monday.

The accused, identified as -- Santosh (37), Arun (25) and Rakesh (26) were nabbed from Shri Ram JJ camp, they said.

According to police, the accused are drugs addicts and operated near the AIIMS hospital. They were known as the "Bangali gang".

The gang used stolen two-wheelers and identified easy targets to commit robbery.

Eleven stolen two wheelers, 10 stolen mobile phones, one loaded country made pistol with two live cartridges and one buttoned knife were seized from them, police said.

