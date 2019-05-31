Three MPs from Haryana get ministerial berths

and Pal were among the three MPs from who found their place in the council of ministers in the new government.

The had swept all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in in the recently held

While was sworn-in as the of state (independent charge), and BJP's Dalit face in will be ministers of state.

The candidates had decimated the opponents in Haryana in the elections, guiding the party to its best ever performance in the state, where it had been playing second fiddle role until 2014.

After winning seven of the eight seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the later that year went on to form the government on its own for the first time in the state. The party's graph has been on the rise ever since.

In the previous government, too, Haryana had three ministerial berths.

Apart from and Gurjar, was the Birender's bureaucrat-turned-politician son had entered the fray this time and won from Hisar.

Rao Inderjit Singh is a prominent from predominant Ahir community of southern Haryana, while Gujjar a prominent from

Rao Inderjit Singh has dominated south Haryana for decades and is now the BJP's face from that region.

Having been elected as the for the fifth term now, of which second term as a BJP member, he, over the years, has enjoyed unflinching support of the Yadav community, also known as Ahirs.

Retaining his Gurugram seat, the 69-year-old this time defeated veteran by 3,86,256 votes. Yadav is a former six-time MLA from Rewari.

Rao Inderjit Singh has cultivated his image as a 'no-nonsense' person and during his stint as the BJP MP, the Gurugram parliamentary constituency saw many developmental projects coming to the region.

A former leader, he joined the BJP months before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The veteran leader, a descendant of Rao Tula Ram, during his stint as in the government, served in various capacities, including as Union for Planning and for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Rao Inderjit Singh believes the mantra of his and his party's success is good governance, development and trust.

"The expectations of people are high and we will work hard to live up to these," he said.

came into limelight with his debut in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 when he trounced his rival and four-time

The 61-year-old leader defeated Bhadana again in this by a margin of over six lakh votes.

Gurjar, who has also remained a three-time MLA from Tigaon in Faridabad, was the BJP's face in Haryana, when the party was in opposition till the 2014 assembly polls.

He served as the of Haryana between 1996-99 in the Bansi Lal-led government, of which the BJP was an ally.

When the came to power in 2014, he was made the Later, he became the

Kataria, 67, has come a long way in

He retained the Ambala reserved constituency seat defeating former and Congress veteran Kumari Selja by a margin of 3,42,345 votes to enter Lok Sabha for the third time.

He was the of the in early 1980s and served as party's state unit between 2001-03.

Kataria, who holds a post-graduate degree in law, was also elected as MLA from the state in 1987 and became for the first time in 1999.

He lost the subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 to Selja before tasting victory from Ambala Lok Sabha segment again in 2014.

Known for his penchant for penning short poems, has mostly maintained a low-profile in

