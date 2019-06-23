Three of family killed as truck hits car in Rajasthan's Alwar

-
Three members of a family were killed when their car was hit by a truck in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday night in Rajgarh area of the district when one Karan Singh along with his family was on his way to Churu from Uttar Pradesh, they said.
The car was hit by a speeding truck killing Karan Singh's wife Sushila (47), their son Rahul (25) and daughter Khushi (14), police said.
Singh, his other daughter and daughter-in-law were injured and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
