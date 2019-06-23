Three of family killed as truck hits car in Rajasthan's Alwar

Three members of a family were killed when their car was hit by a truck in district of Rajasthan, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Rajgarh area of the district when one along with his family was on his way to Churu from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The car was hit by a speeding truck killing Karan Singh's wife (47), their son (25) and daughter (14), police said.

Singh, his other daughter and were injured and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

