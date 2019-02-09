Three of family killed in house fire in Haryana

Three members of a family were killed and four others injured in a fire that broke out at their residence in Haryana's district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dhani Bheriyan under station, about 40 km from here, on Friday night, they said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. However, it is suspected that a short circuit led to the fire, the police said.

The family was sleeping when the fire broke out.

Owner of the house, Suresh, woke up and shouted for help when he noticed the fire. Some neighbours rushed to help the family, the police said.

Suresh's wife, (38), and their two daughters, Nisha (14) and Rajni (12), were burnt alive before help could reach them, they said.

Suresh and three others -- Anju, Chetna and Aarti, sustained burn injuries and were admitted to a private hospital here, they added.

Police said an investigation was underway.

