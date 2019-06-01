Three shops, an oil godown gutted in fire

-
ALSO READ
IIT Mandi team uses diesel soot to mop up oil, chemicals from water
Tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
Veg oil import up 26 pc in March on higher shipments of refined palm oil
Edible oil industry seeks duty difference of 10 pc between refined & crude palm oils
Five killed as Jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal
-
Three shops and an oil godown were gutted in a major fire that broke out Saturday due to a short circuit at a 'mandi' here, police said.
No loss of life was reported, they said.
More than 20 ton edible oil stored in the godown and grains and cattle feed stored in three shops at Beawar road destroyed in the fire which was controlled by fire tenders, the police said.
The fire broke out in the morning. Fire brigades from GAIL Indi ltd, Nasirabad, were also pressed into service. The flames have been contained and the situation is under control," they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU