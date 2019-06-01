Three shops, an oil godown gutted in fire

Three shops and an were gutted in a major fire that broke out Saturday due to a short circuit at a 'mandi' here, police said.

No loss of life was reported, they said.

More than 20 stored in the godown and grains and cattle feed stored in three shops at Beawar road destroyed in the fire which was controlled by fire tenders, the police said.

The fire broke out in the morning. Fire brigades from GAIL Indi ltd, Nasirabad, were also pressed into service. The flames have been contained and the situation is under control," they added.

