Four boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Karauli

Four boys, aged five to 12, drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's district, said police Saturday.

The incident took place at Sankdi village on Friday evening, they said.

"The children had taken cattle to a pasture in the evening and started bathing in the pond. The cattle returned but the boys went missing," said station SGO Girraj.

"Their bodies were fished out from the pond in the night. The bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy on Saturday," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)