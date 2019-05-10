Foreign liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Bihar

Foreign liquor worth Rs one crore was seized in Bihar's district, an Excise officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, an Excise department team searched a truck near Babura village on Thursday evening and seized 474 cartons of foreign liquor, assistant excise commissioner said, adding that the value of the seized liquor was Rs 1 crore.

The truck was bearing the registration number of Haryana, he said.

The truck driver and his co-driver, both residents of Churu district of were arrested, Sinha said.

Sale, consumption, storage, manufacture and trade of liquor is banned in by the since April 2016.

