Three teachers arrested in connection with missing OMR sheets

Three teachers were arrested Tuesday in connection with missing OMR sheets of 108 students who had written the examination from a government-run school in district, officials said.

Five persons, including four teachers and a peon, were also suspended in connection with the disappearance of the OMR sheets from at Padia, they said.

of Police (ASP), U C Nayak said three teachers were arrested for conspiring and taking away the OMR answer sheets from the room of the head of on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Jalandhar Behera, Head of Nabin Chandra High School, Gothanpally, Nodal Observer and of SSD High School, he said.

Students of were appearing for the examination at Behera was angry as students of his school were not allowed to copy and cheat and he conspired with others to teach the head of SSD high school a lesson by stealing the OMR sheets, the ASP said.

Behera and another of his school, Prabhakar Padhi, were suspended, Officer (DEO) Ramesh Chandra Sethi said.

Similarly, of SSD High School Bidyut Kumar Patra, of his school Satrughna Swain and peon S P Sethi have also been placed under suspension, District Welfare Officer (DWO), P K Panda said.

The matter came to light after the authorities of SSD High School lodged a complaint at station on Sunday, police said.

The complaint said the (OMR) sheets of 108 students, who appeared for Mathematics exam on Saturday, have gone missing from the school premises.

Thereafter, a police team led by the ASP visited the school to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

The development comes after images of Mathematics question paper of the ongoing examination surfaced on on Saturday, prompting the state government to suspend three teachers in district.

Earlier, the question papers of Odia, Hindi and English subjects went viral on social media, putting the BSE, Odisha, in a tight spot.

The examinations began on February 22 and would conclude on March 8.

The had earlier suspended 10 persons, including four examination centre superintendents, for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on

