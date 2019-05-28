Three top Spanish clubs partner with LaLiga Football Schools

LaLiga Football Schools will now see direct involvement from three LaLiga clubs Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo, it was announced Tuesday.
The football schools projects in Pune (Turf Up - Sevila FC), Bengaluru (Tiento -- Real Betis) and Noida (Pathways School - Celta de Vigo) will be adopted by the clubs, a media release issued here said.
The association will include the involvement of the clubs in the organisation of training programmes for the coaches, training kits of the participant students and more engagement opportunities for the students, it said.
D.Germn Arteta, Foundation Director, R.C Celta de Vigo said, "It is a pleasure for RC Celta and its foundation to go hand to hand with LaLiga in a country like India with enormous potential".
Jose Castro Carmona, President, Sevilla F.C, said, "India is a country where Sevilla F.C would like to establish its roots and we are delighted to collaborate with LaLiga for this grassroots project".
According to Ramon Alarcon, Chief Business Office, Real Betis, "India is one of the important market for football and have enough potential to become one of their key territories".
The Football Schools project is Laliga's flagship programme for India.
