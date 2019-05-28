Three top Spanish clubs partner with LaLiga Football Schools

LaLiga Schools will now see direct involvement from three LaLiga clubs Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo, it was announced Tuesday.

The schools projects in Pune (Turf Up - Sevila FC), Bengaluru (Tiento -- Real Betis) and Noida ( - Celta de Vigo) will be adopted by the clubs, a issued here said.

The association will include the involvement of the clubs in the organisation of training programmes for the coaches, training kits of the participant students and more engagement opportunities for the students, it said.

D.Germn Arteta, Foundation Director, Celta de Vigo said, "It is a pleasure for RC Celta and its foundation to go hand to hand with LaLiga in a country like with enormous potential".

Jose Castro Carmona, President, Sevilla F.C, said, " is a country where would like to establish its roots and we are delighted to collaborate with LaLiga for this grassroots project".

According to Ramon Alarcon, Chief Business Office, Real Betis, " is one of the important market for and have enough potential to become one of their key territories".

The Football Schools project is Laliga's flagship programme for India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)