Tiger hide, other body parts seized in MP; 6 arrested

A tiger hide, claws and other body parts of the wildcat were seized here in Madhya Pradesh and six persons were arrested in this connection, a police officer said Friday.
The tiger was poisoned by a group of poachers in a reserve in the state a few years ago, he said.
"On a tip-off, we arrested a person identified as Sneh Sareyam (29) who was trying sell a tiger hide and other body parts on Imlikheda Link Road of the city Thursday night.
"On the basis of information given by him, five other persons involved in the poaching were arrested," said Manoj Rai, Superintendent of Police (SP).
He said the other arrested persons were identified as Chhotelal Bharati (50), Maganlal Bharati (40), Satyanarayan Yadav (60), Jujharilal Uike (45) and Shivlal Bharati (35).
The SP said besides the hide, the tiger's claws, teeth and nails were also recovered from these persons.
During interrogation, the poachers revealed they had poisoned the tiger about 3-4 years back in Kanjighat area of the Satpura Tiger Reserve, which is spread around Pachmarhi, a famous hill station in the state, he said.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway, Rai added.
