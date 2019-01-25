Tiger hide, other body parts seized in MP; 6 arrested

A hide, claws and other body parts of the were seized here in Madhya Pradesh and six persons were arrested in this connection, a said Friday.

The was poisoned by a group of poachers in a reserve in the state a few years ago, he said.

"On a tip-off, we arrested a person identified as Sareyam (29) who was trying sell a hide and other body parts on Imlikheda Link Road of the city Thursday night.

"On the basis of information given by him, five other persons involved in the poaching were arrested," said Manoj Rai, of Police (SP).

He said the other arrested persons were identified as Chhotelal Bharati (50), Maganlal Bharati (40), Satyanarayan Yadav (60), Jujharilal Uike (45) and Shivlal Bharati (35).

The SP said besides the hide, the tiger's claws, teeth and nails were also recovered from these persons.

During interrogation, the poachers revealed they had poisoned the tiger about 3-4 years back in Kanjighat area of the Satpura Tiger Reserve, which is spread around Pachmarhi, a famous hill station in the state, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway, Rai added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)