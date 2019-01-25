National Voters' Day celebrated across northeast

National Voters' Day was celebrated across the northeast on Friday as leaders urged the young voters of their respective states to exercise franchise without fail.

The is the of the Election Commission of (ECI) which was set up in 1950. The day was first celebrated in 2011 to encourage young voters to take part in the electoral process.

In Aizawl, Mizoram launched the voters' helpline number '1950' and mobile app for people with disabilities as part of the celebrations.

The appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

said that the electronic voting machines' (EVM) reliability was proven and statements questioning it were unwarranted.

Chief Secretary said that adult franchise is a constitutional right of every citizen above 18 years of age.

Addressing a function in Itanagar, Gopal said that as members of all should ensure they don;t fall prey to money politics, illegal and nefarious electoral practices or allow any political party candidate to do so.

The state has 7.94,182 voters which has recorded a rise of 35,286 or 2.75 per cent, he said.

In Shillong, launched the '1950' VVIP (Voter verification & Implementation Programme) helpline where voters can confirm and verify their names and other details.

The launch was part of the celebration of the National Voters Day which was held at the picturesque here.

In his address, Marwein said the State Election department has been working tirelessly to ensure that every eligible person participates in the elections.

