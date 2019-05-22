Thorgan Hazard joins Dortmund on five-year deal

confirmed on Wednesday they have signed Thorgan Hazard, the younger brother of star Eden, on a five-year deal form Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 26-year-old announced in April that he was joining Dortmund, who finished runners-up in the this season, with only the details of the transfer to sort out.

"I am grateful for five great years at Borussia Moenchengladbach and the wonderful memories," said in a statement on Dortmund's club website.

"Now was exactly the right point in time to take the next step in my career.

"I am proud to be able to play for - it is a top club with unbelievable fans." Germany's top-selling daily Bild says the transfer should cost about 25 million euros ($28m) plus add-ons.

The international scored 46 goals and provided 44 assists in 182 appearances for Gladbach.

"We are very pleased that Thorgan was fully convinced about joining Borussia Dortmund," said director

"He is an experienced professional and Belgian who will help us with his speed and the quality of his finishing.

"He has proven his class over the past few years." is the third new signing to join for next season.

international will arrive from in a deal worth 27 million euros, while teenage defender Mateu Morey, 19, is joining on a free transfer.

