Two centres set up for counting of votes in Jammu LS seat

Two centres have been set up here for counting of votes in the Jammu seat on May 23, a said on Sunday, asserting that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful exercise.

The constituency, spread over four districts and covering a total of 20 assembly segments with over 20 lakh electorate, recorded 72.16 per cent polling in this general election, sealing the fate of 24 candidates.

Returning Ramesh Kumar, along with senior police and civil officers, visited the counting centres set up at on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements.

The counting centre established at the would cover 11 assembly segments -- Samba, Vijaypur, Nagrota, Jammu East, R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Marh, Raipur Domana, Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch Haveli.

The counting centres of Jammu would cover nine assembly constituencies -- Gandhinagar, Jammu West, Bishnah, Akhnoor, Chhamb, Nowshera, Darhal, Rajouri and Kalakote, an said.

"Proper security arrangements have been put in place and CCTVs installed to monitor the premises round the clock. The centres are manned by central paramilitary forces and local police," Kumar said.

BJP's Jugal Kishore is seeking re-election from the seat, while the has fielded former

The returning directed the security officers not to allow or other electronic gadgets as they are prohibited in the counting centres and no person without valid ID proof be allowed to enter the premises of the counting centres, a said.

