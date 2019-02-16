The time is indeed now to lean into game-changing defence partnerships with India, global giant Martin's top American has said.

Vivek Lall, Martin's of strategy and business development, said that the US and are natural partners with shared interests across numerous political, economic and security issues.

A world-renowned and defence leader, he has been instrumental in several crucial India-US defence deals in the past one decade.

He would be leading the delegation of the Business Council (USIBC) to Aero- show 2019 from February 20-24.

"The time is indeed now to lean into game-changing defence partnerships. India-US ties are growing ever closer and we are very encouraged by the positive trend we're seeing in US-India relations, particularly on the defence and security front," Lall told

"Dr Vivek Lall, of Martin Aeronautics service is our leader this year and we are also pleased to have USIBC's new of our Defence and Committee Mr Rich Weir of in attendance," USIBC said in a statement.

India is a wonderful opportunity for USIBC members and to meet with senior US and officials, participate in business-to- and attend seminars that provide insights into the opportunities and challenges associated with doing business in India's aerospace and defence sector, Lall said.

" India is also an ideal venue to highlight Lockheed Martin's suite of and partnerships that support India's defence needs, Make in India and India-US ties," Lall said in response to a question.

Officials from the US Department of Defence are also scheduled to attend the annual show in Bengaluru.

