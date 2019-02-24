JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nagaland BJP won't sever ties with national leadership over Citizenship Bill: minister

Prince Harry, Meghan visit mountain school in Morocco
Business Standard

'Tipsy' man murders pregnant wife, surrenders

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: A 24-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband following a quarrel in their house here, police said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday when Vijay Kumar allegedly drunk picked up a quarrel with his wife and strangled her to death, they said.

Later, he surrendereding before the police.

The couple, which got married in 2013 and had three children, used to quarrel frequently, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements