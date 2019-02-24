'Tipsy' man murders pregnant wife, surrenders

: A 24-year-old woman, who was three months pregnant, was allegedly murdered by her husband following a quarrel in their house here, police said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday when allegedly drunk picked up a quarrel with his wife and strangled her to death, they said.

Later, he surrendereding before the police.

The couple, which got married in 2013 and had three children, used to quarrel frequently, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered, they added.

