Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor opens his second restaurant in

'The Yellow Chilli,' a chain of casual dining restaurants promoted by celebrity Kapoor, opened its first outlet here Sunday.

This is the 43rd restaurant of the brand, which is spread in various cities in and abroad.

Speaking to media after inaugurating the outlet, Kapoor, a Padma Shri awardee and Guinness World Record achiever, said when he started doing cookery shows on television he realised there was a much bigger market than the five star hotels.

This is the second restaurant of the brand in after the one at Kochi.

Asked if they were looking at more units in the southern state, said "we will keep our eyes open".

The brand, which has over 10 restaurants in Middle East, is also eyeing and

The Yellow Chilli menu reflects Master Kapoor's culinary excellence with exotic signature picks from the Mughal era and specific regions of that include dishes like Tomato Basil Shorba, Palak Cheese Karara Roll, Shaam Savera, Nizami Tarkari Biryani among others.

The restaurant here will be managed by Gen Trends Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., a based in UAE helmed by entrepreneurs N P and

The Yellow Chilli is one of the most prominent brands under the parent company SKRPL ( Restaurants Pvt Ltd).

With his inimitable touch, the ingenious and sophisticated use of the freshest of ingredients and innovative and imaginative methods of cooking, has made synonymous with gourmet cooking in

Considered the chef extraordinaire, who put on the global culinary map, Kapoor's greatest contribution to Indian cuisine is the fusion of the traditional with the modern at his restaurants and his signature dishes meticulously planned and prepared.

Kapoor also runs a successful TV Channel 'FoodFood', is the of best-selling cookbooks, and also has an online portal www.sanjeevkapoor.com, which is a complete cookery manual with a compendium of more than 15,000 tried and tested recipes and a wealth of related information.

'The Yellow Chilli' chain is a part of SKRPL that manages various restaurant brands of the Master.

Headed by Rajeev Matta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SKRPL is making waves in the restaurant industry world over, with 64 operational outlets (17 in pipeline) under different brands in 8 countries.

