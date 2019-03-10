JUST IN
Civil Aviation Security head Rakesh Asthana, NIA chief Y C Modi get top pay scale

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Civil Aviation Security chief Rakesh Asthana, who hogged the headlines due to his bitter fight with former CBI chief Alok Verma, is among three IPS officers who have been given the top pay scale, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, along with the head of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Y C Modi were given the top pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh, it said.

S S Deswal, Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has also been given the apex pay scale.

All the three officials are 1984-batch IPS officers.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 23:05 IST

