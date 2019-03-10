Civil Aviation Security head Rakesh Asthana, NIA chief Y C Modi get top pay scale

Rakesh Asthana, who hogged the headlines due to his bitter fight with former CBI chief Alok Verma, is among three IPS officers who have been given the top pay scale, according to a order.

Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, of (NIA) Y C Modi were given the top pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh, it said.

S S Deswal, of (ITBP), has also been given the apex pay scale.

All the three officials are 1984-batch IPS officers.

