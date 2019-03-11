TMC's dissent to poll panel as Lok Sabha election dates clash with Ramzan

The Monday expressed its displeasure over the poll dates clashing with Ramzan, the holy month during which Muslims observe dawn to dusk fast.

"We don't have any problem with the seven-phase polling. But we feel that due to such long polls, a community may face problems due to Ramzan month. We have told the about it," said after a meeting with the poll panel, in which all other political parties were present.

On Sunday, and had alleged that the central government has targeted in order to ensure that people of the minority community can't got out to vote in large numbers due to fasting during Ramzan.

The month of Ramzan starts on May 5 and several Muslim-dominated areas in south Bengal will go to polls thereafter.

raised the concerns at an all-party meeting convened by the on Monday.

At the meeting, opposition parties demanded removal of hoardings of the from roadsides. The opposition parties also complained about alleged threats by Hakim and after the poll schedule was announced on Sunday.

said Central forces will come and leave after elections, but the people of the state will have to live under the after the polls.

Mandal, the controversial district of the TMC, has said very soon he will start using "pachan", a stick used for ploughing fields, against opposition workers in his area.

Senior BJP said the party has urged the poll panel to ensure that the elections are held in a free and fair manner.

"We have also urged him to see that the posters of government projects carrying photograph of Mamata Banerjee are removed. We hope the CEC would take action," Majumdar said.

Reacting to Majumdar's comment, Chatterjee said before doing so, the should take steps to remove posters of from various petrol pumps in the state.

The CPI(M) demanded that the should ensure proper deployment of central forces in the state in order to ensure free and fair elections.

