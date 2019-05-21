West Bengal: 5 BJP men attacked by TMC workers

At least five BJP workers were injured on Monday night after they were attacked by alleged (TMC) workers in Sitai,

Lok Sabha elections in were marred with instances of violence, despite the presence of central security forces, with both BJP and TMC accusing each other of rigging, interfering in polling booths and threatening each other cadres.

During voting for the sixth round of polls on May 12, a scuffle broke out between TMC and the BJP workers at a polling booth number 254 in Bankura after the BJP alleged rigging. Police had to interfere in order to disperse the two groups who were on the verge of clashing.

voted across all the seven phases of polls, with all the rounds witnessing violence with TMC and BJP trading blame over the issue.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)