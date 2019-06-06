/ -- Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, announced that it won the Award at the inaugural Awards (IAA).

The awards were created to honor the unsung heroes of the marketing and Social Samosa, who propels the industry with insightful analysis and investigative research that empowers decision making, designed the awards to celebrate organizations that have and are currently mastering the art of clutter-breaking campaigns. Over 20 speakers, 60 companies and 200 participants came together for an evening of celebrating the best within the marketing arena. The submissions were judged across 25 different categories and 14 individual awards. At the debut awards ceremony, took home this esteemed award for its expertise in the Employer Brand category.

"For a long time, recruitment marketing in has only been about banners on job sites and in recent times, social posts," explains Pramod Chaganti, of TMP's Office. "We are revolutionizing the way jobs are marketed and the way employer brands are developed. We think like consumer marketers and align with the recruitment metrics that matter the most to talent acquisition teams. An award of this statute reinforces our beliefs and the recognition certainly motivates us to continue to push the envelope further."



About Worldwide



is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands across every connection point. From to government to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionized the way companies and candidates connect.

