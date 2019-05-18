TN Governor undertakes elephant safari

-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday undertook an elephant ride at the Mudumalai National Park in Nilgiris district.
During his three-day visit to the hilly district, Purohit had inaugurated the 123rd edition of the annual flower show on Friday at the Government Botanical Gardens organised as part of the summer festival.
The Governor this morning visited the national park and wildlife sanctuary in Mudumalai Tiger Resrve and also enjoyed an elephant safari, a major tourist attraction in the park.
Tight security arrangements were in place in view of the Governor's visit.
