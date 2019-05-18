If dissenting opinions made by SC judges can be made public, why can't those of ECs? asks Yechury

If dissenting opinions made by judges in the can be made public then why cannot those of the election commissioners, CPI(M) asked on Saturday.

is learnt to have written to the Chief (CEO) that he will be recusing from (EC) meetings as his dissent was not being recorded on clearances given by the poll panel to over alleged poll code violations.

"Whatever is happening in the EC is dangerous for democracy. This has raised a serious question on the neutrality of the itself. Even in the Supreme Court, there are minority and majority opinions. There are so many cases in which there have been dissent among judges, but the minority dissent opinion has always been made public.

"If the opinion of dissenting judges comes out in public, then why not EC's?" Yechury asked.

