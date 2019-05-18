2 Maltese soldiers arrested in drive-by slaying of migrant

Malta's has announced that two armed forces members have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting of a migrant from

said Saturday on that an internal investigation would determine whether the men acted alone "or as part of something wider."



It is believed to be Malta's first racially motivated murder.

Lassana Cisse, 42, was killed in the drive-by shooting on April 6 as he walked on a road near a migrant center.

Two other men, a 22-year-old from and a 28-year-old Gambian, were injured in the attack.

Authorities are investigating whether either suspect was also involved in a hit-and-run on the same road that injured a 17-year-old from

condemned the slaying as "a hate crime.

