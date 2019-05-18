JUST IN
Business Standard

2 Maltese soldiers arrested in drive-by slaying of migrant

AP  |  Valletta (Malta) 

Malta's prime minister has announced that two armed forces members have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting of a migrant from Ivory Coast.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Saturday on Twitter that an internal investigation would determine whether the men acted alone "or as part of something wider."

It is believed to be Malta's first racially motivated murder.

Lassana Cisse, 42, was killed in the drive-by shooting on April 6 as he walked on a road near a migrant center.

Two other men, a 22-year-old from Guinea and a 28-year-old Gambian, were injured in the attack.

Authorities are investigating whether either suspect was also involved in a hit-and-run on the same road that injured a 17-year-old from Chad.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia condemned the slaying as "a hate crime.

Sat, May 18 2019. 19:56 IST

