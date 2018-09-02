JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AI system helps successfully treat cancer patient
Business Standard

tn govt announces Rs 30 L each to 3 squash players from TN

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Tamil Nadu government today announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each to three squash players from the state who won silver medals in the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the cash incentive to Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Kuruvilla

He also congratulated Karthik and Chinappa for winning their second medals. They had earlier won the bronze in the individual events.

In a letter to the three players, the chief minister said "It is my pleasure to extend my hearty congratulations to you for your remarkable achievement in winning a silver medal in the womens squash team event."


He recalled that the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging silver medals in international events.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements