tn govt announces Rs 30 L each to 3 squash players from TN

The government today announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each to three squash players from the state who won silver medals in the Asian Games in

K Palaniswami announced the cash incentive to Dipika Pallikal Karthik, and Sunayna Kuruvilla



He also congratulated Karthik and Chinappa for winning their second medals. They had earlier won the bronze in the individual events.

In a letter to the three players, the said "It is my pleasure to extend my hearty congratulations to you for your remarkable achievement in winning a silver medal in the womens squash team event."



He recalled that the late had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging silver medals in international events.

