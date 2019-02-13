CG Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 150.18 cr

-
ALSO READ
CG Power & Industrial Solutions standalone net profit rises 209.71% in the September 2018 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.38 crore in the September 2018 quarter
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
CG Power gains after strategic alliance with Tenaga Switchgear
CG Power inks pact with Malaysian firm Tenaga Switchgear
-
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 150.18 crore for the December 2018 quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.23 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.
However, total income rose to Rs 1,730.99 crore from Rs 1,536.89 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.
During the April-December period, the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 262.13 crore from Rs 584.08 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income during the nine-month period stood at Rs 4,883.86 crore as against Rs 4,568.77 crore in the last financial year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU