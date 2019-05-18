/ -- Manipal's (AUA), is on their mission to execute the promise of addressing the global shortage of physicians. is proclaiming their worldwide presence with each association and partnership.

AUA, the top medical school in the has been securing its highest rank among the best medical schools consistently. The medical graduates of are licensed to practice in all the 50 states of the of America. And now with agreements with various medical schools and hospitals in other countries, is spreading its wings far and wide enabling the dreams of numerous students aspiring to take up the medical profession.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834877/MAUA_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/889394/GAPIO_Conference.jpg )



Recently, an agreement has been signed between and with the purpose of enabling students of transfer to WMS to finish their medical degree. This partnership between both these prestigious universities aims at nurturing a diverse academic community to propagate global medical health propelled by their promise of delivering nothing but excellence.

Expanding its reach, AUA has entered into a new articulation agreement with of Business and Technology Inc. to increase the scope for students to fulfil their passion to become physicians. "We are pleased to with and provide their successful students the opportunity to continue their medical at AUA," said AUA

According to the agreement, after the successful completion of the premedical program or prerequisite courses at Royal Crown College, qualified medical students will be eligible to complete their first two years of medical study at AUA in and Barbuda, and the last two years in AUA's affiliated hospitals in the United States, Canada, and

The next recent and proud partnership has been sealed between AUA and Yeovil District Hospital, Great Britain. "Learning from the professors and physicians at and performing rotations under the talented professionals there provides our students an enhanced clinical experience, as well as the opportunity to study in Great Britain" said AUA

This agreement allows qualified AUA students to complete their clinical rotations at Yeovil District Hospital, located in Somerset, England. Upon completion of the program, students will receive a medical degree from AUA, a graduate certificate program transcript and a certificate of completion.

A similar agreement was recently signed between AUA and University Hospitals and Warwickshire Trust. This agreement too enables qualified AUA students to complete their core and elective clinical rotations at UHCW, Coventry, Students who successfully complete their clinical rotations from UHCW, and fulfil all other requirements to graduate from AUA, will receive medical degree from AUA, UHCW graduate certificate program transcript and a UHCW certificate of completion.

Further, on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, it was a matter of pride for to have hosted the ninth mid-year conference of the (GAPIO) at GAPIO is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to empowering physicians of providing affordable healthcare, contributing to local and regional community development and helping reduce health inequalities on a global level.

The goal of this collaboration was to gather physicians of to initiate connections, share ideas and learn through a singular platform. Sessions on recent developments and advancements in cardiology, the like and diabetes, nephrology with a focus on transplants and neurology were an integral part of this conference. The event also included sessions on artificial intelligence in healthcare, Vedic Wisdom - leadership in medicine and reaching the unreached and global opportunities in

"The conference is in celebration of India's vital contributions to global - a matter AUA commemorates," said AUA "As a university that strives to advance the field of medicine and shape physicians who come from underrepresented minorities, we are honoured to host the event."



About



American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine is an innovative, fully accredited international medical school located on the in the Founded in 2004, AUA is approved by the to participate in Federal Student Aid programs, accredited by the Department (NYSED), licensed by (DOE), recognized by the (MBC), and accredited the Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA provides a learner-centric education of the highest quality and is committed to leading the next generation of physicians and professionals to respond to global For more information, visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)