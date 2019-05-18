Naidu in Lucknow to meet Mayawati, Akhilesh

TDP arrived here Saturday evening to meet leaders of the the Bahujan Samaj Party, continuing his efforts to put together a coalition to form the next government at the Centre.

He reached the state capital after meetings in with Rahul Gandhi, CPI leaders G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, and

Naidu was scheduled to meet BSP and Akhilesh Yadav, BSP sources said.

Her will meet the BSP at her home on Mall Avenue, sources added.

The chief has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, national convenor and CPI (M)

His TDP had been a part of the NDA and had quit the alliance a few months ago.

Opposition parties are pitching for a joint anti-BJP front to steer the next government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)