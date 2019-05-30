Toyota announces first plant in Myanmar

Japanese automaker said Thursday it will open its first vehicle production plant in Myanmar, as the country's auto market grows and the government raises import barriers.

The firm said it plans to locally produce the model at the new plant from February 2021 and would invest USD 52.6 million in the factory in a special economic zone outside

The plant's output will be relatively modest, with plans to build 2,500 vehicles a year.

But the announcement follows the lead of other carmakers who have established local factories, including Suzuki, and

The government introduced auto import restrictions in 2017, and a fall in prices has seen the auto market grow, with many new vehicles built locally.

The said the announced was a "surprise," but welcome

The brand is already popular in the country, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models.

says demand for new cases is on the rise though, nearly doubling last year to 18,000 units.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)