Coriander futures rise 1.07 pc on firm demand

prices rose by 1.07 per cent to Rs 7,383 per in futures market Thursday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from growing regions strengthened prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for June edged higher by Rs 78, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 7,383 per with an open interest of 17,230 lots.

Similarly, coriander for May delivery was trading higher by Rs 76, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 7,482 per with an open interest of 18,290 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)