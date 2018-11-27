Toyota to hike prices of vehicles across models by up to 4% from Jan 1

Kirloskar Motor Tuesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across models by up to 4 per cent from January 1, 2019, to offset increasing costs due to rupee

The company considered the price hike after periodically reviewing the continuous pressure of increasing costs, which is also a general industry phenomenon, Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

There has been an impact in the cost of of vehicle primarily due to rupee depreciation," the company said.

has been absorbing the additional costs all this while, protecting the customers from price increase, it added.

"However, due to the continued pressure of high costs, we have to pass on a part of it to customers. Toyota is considering a price increase of up to 4 per cent across models with effect from January 1, 2019," it said.

The company currently sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Liva to luxury SUV Land Cruiser, which are priced between Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 1.41 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)