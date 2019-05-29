Trade war biggest risk to financial stability: ECB

A growth slump that could be caused by rising trade tensions is the biggest risk to financial stability in the eurozone, the said Wednesday.

"A potential trade war is perhaps the main risk, the main threat to the economic environment globally and simultaneously for financial stability," ECB said in a press conference.

Among other factors such as Brexit and weakness in emerging markets, trade tensions between Brussels, and were behind a slowdown in the area in the second half of 2018.

Growth rebounded in the first three months of this year, to 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, but with the and still locked in a tariff battle knock-on effects continue to roil the single currency bloc.

And the persists in dangling the prospect of trade taxes on imports from the EU like cars.

A growth blow could impact all four main financial stability risks identified by the ECB in its twice-annual review.

Those include a "disorderly" increase in the premium lenders charge on risky debt, and growing concerns about debt sustainability for some companies and highly-indebted countries like

"Whenever tensions between the and the come down, the spreads narrow" between yield on Rome's bonds and those of reference countries like Germany, de Guindos said.

"The lesson I think that is quite evident is it's very important to meet and to respect the fiscal rules" that apply to members, he added.

He also noted that had a "good track record" of managing its debt pile.

Other risks identified by the ECB include banks' low profitability, which could suffer further if growth slows.

And like asset managers are taking bigger risks, with a cash pile that has more than doubled since 2008, to 13.8 trillion euros ($15.4 trillion) -- making for potentially massive losses if risk premiums change suddenly.

De Guindos highlighted that the ECB also included a chapter on climate change risks to financial stability, days after voters handed environmentalist parties increased representation in the

"We believe this is something that is going to become systematic and structural" for financial stability, the said.

The financial system could suffer from both "physical risks" like natural disasters, and "transition risks" as the economy undergoes the costly switch to reduced carbon emissions.

"We are trying to weigh and combine the exposure of the financial system with the carbon footprint of different polluters in order to have a clear picture of where the risks are allocated," de Guindos said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)