Trai finds 6 cable firms violating tariff order, seeks compliance in 5 days

Regulator on Tuesday said six players, including GTPL and Siti Networks, violated several rules, especially those related to new tariff order, and directed them to ensure compliance within five days.

The other players are Fastway Transmissions, Den Networks, and Ltd (IMCL) and Digital.

The (Trai) found that GTPL Hathway, Siti Networks, Fastway Transmissions, Den Networks, and IMCL are forcing channels and package schemes to the consumers, and subscribers are not able to exercise their choice till date.

has unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector to facilitate consumers to opt for channels they wish to view and pay only for them. The rule has been effective since February 1. It had said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide.

The regulator also clarified that DTH and cable operators cannot force consumers to go in for only predefined packages or bouquets. said it had received consumers’ complaint that GTPL Hathway, Siti Networks, and are not providing bill receipt of the payment made in printed form to the consumers.

In case of Digital, Trai found that it is offering a bouquet of TV channels which contain both free-to-air and pay channels. It found that Hathway Digital has disconnected pay channels of customers who have paid advance amount for one year without their consent and only showing them FTA channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)