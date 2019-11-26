Railways restores train services in Kashmir Valley after security audits

Train services on the Srinagar-Banihal section in Kashmir Valley resumed on Tuesday, more than three months after they were suspended due to security reasons, the railways said.

The resumption of services came after days of trial run.

"Railways has restored train services to benefit thousands of local commuters to travel by train over the entire area between Baramulla and Banihal (138 Km). The decision to re-start the train services in Kashmir Valley was taken after due security audits and assurance by Government Railway Police, Jammu and Kashmir," the railways said.

Train services in the valley were suspended on August 3, ahead of the Centre's decision to abrogate of the Constitution and bifurcate the erstwhile state of into two Union territories.















