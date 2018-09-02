Training programme launched for tribal youth aspiring to

Andhra PradeshDeputy Chief Minister Sunday launched training programme for 1,210 tribal youth in district, aspiring to become police constables.

The police would train the youth from 11 agency mandals for the position of

Chinarajappa commended the efforts of police department and the district administration to train the tribal youth.

In his speech, Kartikeya Misra said for the first time Rs 700 crore was being spent for the development of roads in the district.

of Police, East Godavari, said he was confident of selection of 600 candidates out of 1,210 trained here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)