Training programme launched for tribal youth aspiring to

-
ALSO READ
Man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year old girl in AP hangs himself
Andhra enjoying double-digit growth: Minister
Horticulture will help economy flourish: Andhra CM
AP CM to observe fast against Centre on his b'day
Polavaram project used up max funds, no money left for other flagship schemes: AP irrigation minister
-
Andhra PradeshDeputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa Sunday launched training programme for 1,210 tribal youth in East Godavari district, aspiring to become police constables.
The East Godavari police would train the youth from 11 agency mandals for the position of constable.
Chinarajappa commended the efforts of police department and the district administration to train the tribal youth.
In his speech, District Collector Kartikeya Misra said for the first time Rs 700 crore was being spent for the development of roads in the district.
Superintendent of Police, East Godavari, Vishal Gunni said he was confident of selection of 600 candidates out of 1,210 trained here.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU