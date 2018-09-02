Training programme launched for tribal youth aspiring to

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Rajamahendravaram(AP) 

Andhra PradeshDeputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa Sunday launched training programme for 1,210 tribal youth in East Godavari district, aspiring to become police constables.

The East Godavari police would train the youth from 11 agency mandals for the position of constable.

Chinarajappa commended the efforts of police department and the district administration to train the tribal youth.

In his speech, District Collector Kartikeya Misra said for the first time Rs 700 crore was being spent for the development of roads in the district.

Superintendent of Police, East Godavari, Vishal Gunni said he was confident of selection of 600 candidates out of 1,210 trained here.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 18:30 IST

