I will do what I said: Alagiri on Sept 5 rally

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri Sunday said he would go ahead with the proposed September 5 rally in Chennai, touted as a show of strength by his supporters.

"I am Thalaivar's (late M Karunanidhi) son, so I will do what I said," he told reporters here when asked about the silent rally proposed by him to pay homage to his father, who died on August 7.

However, he refused to respond to a query on the party's silence to his request to readmit him.

Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally.

Alagiri had expressed his willingness to accept DMK President M K Stalin's leadership with a rider to readmit him into the party.

The former union has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by

He was sacked at the height of his fight with over establishing supremacy in the party.

