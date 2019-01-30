Transrail Celebrates 35 Glorious Years of Engineering Excellence

/ -- Integrated Power Transmission and Distribution Company, is celebrating 35 glorious years of being in the business. On the occasion of the coral anniversary, Transrail encouraged its vast pool of employees to come up with an interesting logo for its 35th anniversary. More than 100 employees participated, and the best designed logo was chosen which will be present on all Transrail collaterals for the year.

The INR 1,900 crore major, Transrail started with a humble beginning as (TEC) - a partnership firm, which commenced business with the on 132 kV Ode - Anand Transmission Line for Dodsal / GEB. It quickly scaled up and got converted into a private Company in 1986. In the year 1993 one was established under the name of (ATSL) and the business started. After establishing an impressive performance track record, India's leading civil construction company, Limited acquired stake in and ATSL. The merger of and ATSL followed and ATSL further grew exponentially by executing massive projects on one hand and launching newer and bigger factories from time to time. It started another tower plant at Nagpur's Butibori in 2004, at Silvassa in 2007 and 3rd unit along with Tower testing station at Deoli in 2009.

In 2009, ATSL got merged in Limited. Later in 2010 GIL floated a company under the name of 'Transrail Lighting Limited' for the business. Latter in 2016 under the restructuring of group, the T&D business of Gammon Limited got merged into and Gammon sold its 75% stake to a new investor. From 2016, the company has seen next phase of growth and have further diversified into railways and sub-station businesses. Over the years, Transrail achieved many milestones to become a leading turnkey solutions provider in Transmission & Distribution lines and lighting solutions with operations spanning across 37 countries.

in a grand gala in where the company commemorated all the stakeholders including past and present employees, business partners, suppliers, contractors and bankers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. D C. Bagde, Managing Director, said, "Transrail has 35 years of legacy and I am very proud of the milestones that the company has achieved. From the very beginning, we have led the transformation in the T&D sector by setting benchmarks, with most relevant technologies and world-class Over the years, we have constantly redefined ourselves, remaining contemporary in a changing market landscape and constantly upgrading our technology in the process. I congratulate as well as thank all our stakeholders who have contributed to Transrail's growth and success."



"During our tenure of 35 years, we have supplied over 800,000 tonnes of galvanized steel towers, including supplies to our overseas clients. We supplied over 100,000 Kms of conductors in both local and international markets. We have constructed around 25,000 circuit Kms of transmission lines up to 1200 kV and have proto-tested more than 315 different towers from all across the globe. We have designed, supplied and installed masts at 18 stadiums, more than 200,000 high-masts and street lights in India and abroad," added Mr. Bagde.

About Transrail Lighting Limited



Transrail Lighting Limited (Transrail) is a leading company with over three decades of experience in providing comprehensive solutions on the turnkey basis globally. Transrail has presence across Power Transmission and Distribution, lighting infrastructure, substations and railways. The company has for towers, conductors and poles. Transrail's solutions range from design, testing to fabrication, supply of materials, erection, stringing and commissioning. Transrail's lighting infrastructure solutions business designs and installs engineered polygonal galvanised poles for power T&D, high mast, street lights and stadium mast, among others. Transrail caters to customers across India, Africa, and To know more about Transrail, visit

