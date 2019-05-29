Tribal welfare panel head Pandit gets MoS status

Former MLA Vivek Pandit, who heads a committee on tribal welfare, has been accorded the status of a by the government.

The committee was set up by the government in February last to review various schemes being implemented for the welfare of tribals in the state.

Pandit, a former MLA from Vasai in district and tribal rights activist, was appointed of the 17- member committee.

The government Tuesday issued an order according the (MoS) status to Pandit.

He will enjoy all the benefits provided to a junior minister in the government, the order said.

Talking to the media here Wednesday, Pandit said, "I never wanted the (MoS) status, but the government has given me a very important responsibility and I will live up to its expectations."



The Pandit-headed panel has undertaken a study of various works done for providing employment opportunities, minimum wages and proper livelihood to tribals.

The committee comprises officials from various government departments, including finance, education, public health and and civil supplies, among others.

