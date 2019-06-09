Tribal woman from Rajasthan raped in MP, dies

A 20-year-old tribal woman, who was allegedly raped and administered a poisonous substance by a youth in Madjya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Rajasthan's district, police said Sunday.

Four women from the Rajasthan's Kanjar tribe had gone to Madhya Pradesh's Guna town to perform at a private programme on Friday, they said.

Two of them were taken by two youths to a forested area from the bus stand. One of the women was raped, police said.

The youths dropped the women at the Ruthiyai railway station near Guna on Friday night and they returned by train to on Saturday morning, they said.

The victim was admitted to a hospital in in a semi-unconscious state and she died on Saturday. The body was handed over to her family later that afternoon, police said.

The sister of the woman, who was allegedly raped, in a complaint said one of the youth, identified as Pankaj Kalal, after raping her administered her some poisonous substance, SHO, Chabda, Tarachand, said.

Police have registered a zero FIR in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape. The FIR was sent to Guna, he said.

