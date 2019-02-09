JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

500 participants showcase skills at PhotoMarathon

Soldier injured in sniper fire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri
Business Standard

Trinamool Congress MLA shot dead

Press Trust of India  |  Krishnagar (WB) 

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on Saturday evening in Nadia district, police said.

The incident occurred when Biswas representing Krishnagar constituency was present at Saraswati puja at Phoolbari under Hanskhali police station area.

He was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements