Trinamool Congress MLA shot dead

Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on Saturday evening in Nadia district, police said.
The incident occurred when Biswas representing Krishnagar constituency was present at Saraswati puja at Phoolbari under Hanskhali police station area.
He was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors announced him "brought dead".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
