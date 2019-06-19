MH17 investigators name three Russian suspects, one Ukrainian

International investigators said Wednesday they were issuing arrest warrants for three Russians and one Ukrainian over the downing of flight MH17 in July 2014.

The Dutch-led probe said it was going to prosecute Russian nationals Igor Girkin, and as well as Ukrainian over the downing of the plane.

"Today we will send out international arrest warrants for the first suspects that we will prosecute. They will also be placed on national and international wanted lists," Wilbert Paulissen, of the National Police, told a press conference.

Dutch said they were the "four who will be held accountable for bringing the deadly weapon, the BUK Telar, into eastern Ukraine".

The same investigation team said in May 2018 that the BUK anti-aircraft missile which hit 777 had originated from the 53rd Russian military brigade based in Russia's southwestern city of

Relatives of the victims earlier said they had been told the trial of the four men would begin in the in March 2020.

However the suspects are likely to be tried in absentia as does not allow its nationals to be sent abroad for prosecution, while investigators said Kharchenko's whereabouts were currently unknown.

