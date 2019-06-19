Dhawan ruled out of World Cup, cover Pant drafted into India squad

Indian batsman Dhawan was Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing and replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture.

Dhawan, 33, picked up the on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against in and was initially ruled out of three games -- against (June 16), (June 22) and the (June 27).

" Dhawan has fractured the base of the metacarpal (bone) of his left hand. His hand will remain in cast till mid July which rules him out of the ICC 2019 World Cup," team's told mediapersons.

"We have written to the ICC requesting as replacement," he added.

Pant comes in with an accumulated ODI experience of five matches but is considered a trump card owing to his fearless approach. He was part of the official standbys list along with Ambati Rayudu.

Dhawan was always running against time to be fit for the match against England, scheduled for June 30 in

It is learnt that the swashbuckling opener, who played through to score a hundred against Australia, "had no chance" of recovering in time.

"Dhawan was never going to be fit in time. However, the team management was reluctant to name a replacement. It was never on same page with selectors who wanted to announce an official replacement right after his (Dhawan's) diagnosis," said a source privy to the developments.

Pant was brought in as cover for Dhawan after the team management decided to wait on the senior opener's recovery but assessment of the this week did not throw up encouraging results.

As a consequence, the 21-year-old Pant, whose omission from the original squad had kicked up a storm given his exceptional form in the past one year, has got the big break.

Pant's addition to the side was backed by the likes of the legendary The former felt that the Delhi-lad deserved to be in if Dhawan was to be forced out given the youngster's "cracking hot form".

Pant had scored impressive hundreds during the Test tours of England and He also enjoyed a good run in the IPL last month, scoring 488 runs with a strike rate of over 160.

What perhaps prompted the team management to finally make an annoucement on Dhawan's was the fact that even Bhuvneshwar Kumar is injured.

would have had only 13 players to select from in the game on June 22 if Pant was not brought in as a replacement. Bhuvneshwar is out of three matches with a hamstring niggle.

"Bhuvneshwar is being assessed by team physio Patrick Farhart," team's trainer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)