Tropical Storm Gordon lashed with heavy rains and high winds on Monday, forcing holiday beachgoers to drier ground.

Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Keys early Monday as it moved west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph). The storm was expected to reach coastal and by late Tuesday and move inland over the lower Valley on Wednesday.

The in said at 2 p.m. EDT that the storm was centered 15 miles (25 kilometers) west-southwest of on Monday. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (85 kph).

Beach Police said via that the holiday was "NOT a beach day," with rough surf and potential rip currents.

Red flags flew over Pensacola-area beaches in Florida's Panhandle, where swimming and wading in the was prohibited. More than 4,000 Power & Light customers lost power Monday due to weather conditions.

The said current conditions were "somewhat favorable" for tornadoes in affected parts of on Monday.

The storm left many businesses on Florida's feeling shortchanged by the holiday weekend. The area has already been heavily impacted by this summer's so-called "red tide" massive algae blooms that have caused waves of dead marine life to wash up along the coast.

Jenna Wright, owner of a coffee shop in Naples, Florida, told the Daily that she had expected higher numbers for the weekend.

"This is normally a decent weekend, but the storm and red tide aren't helping," Wright said. "We're a beach coffee shop, and if people can't go to the beach, then we won't get any customers."



A hurricane watch meaning that hurricane conditions are possible was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the in to the Alabama-Florida border.

The Miami-based center said the storm is also expected to bring "life-threatening" storm surge to portions of the central A storm surge warning has been issued for the area stretching from Shell Beach, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-

The warning means there is danger of life-threatening inundation. The region could see rising waters of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters).

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves," the center said.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, LaToya said the city has "the pumps and the power" needed to protect residents. But authorities issued a voluntary evacuation order for areas outside the city's levee protection system, including the Venetian Isles, and Irish Bayou areas.

urged residents within the levee protection area to stock up on supplies and shelter in place.

warned city residents the storm has the potential to turn into a "low-level hurricane" with winds of up to 70 mph (113 kph).

Separately, Tropical Storm continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic. Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)