AMMK, SDPI ink poll pact for LS polls

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) Friday entered into a poll pact with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the coming Lok Sabha polls, allotting one seat to it.

This was the seat-sharing agreement entered into by AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, who aims to upset the ruling AIADMK's victory prospects, two years after he was sidelined from the party.

The seat-sharing deal was clinched during a meeting between a delegation of SDPI led by its National Vice President KKSM Tehlan Baqavi and Dhinakaran here, a release from AMMK said.

The parties would work together in all 39 seats in the state, it added.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 21:25 IST

