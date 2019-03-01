AMMK, SDPI ink poll pact for LS polls

(AMMK) Friday entered into a poll pact with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the coming polls, allotting one seat to it.

This was the seat-sharing agreement entered into by AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, who aims to upset the ruling AIADMK's victory prospects, two years after he was sidelined from the party.

The seat-sharing deal was clinched during a meeting between a delegation of SDPI led by its National Vice President KKSM Tehlan Baqavi and Dhinakaran here, a release from AMMK said.

The parties would work together in all 39 seats in the state, it added.

