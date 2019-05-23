TRS would introspect on loss in LS polls, says K T Rama Rao

TRS working K T Rama Thursday said the party would go into the losses it suffered in the polls though it'd won majority of the assembly seats in the state December last.

"Five months ago, lost its deposit in 103 seats. Now, it has won two and counting is on in two others. So, we have to think of all this...," he told reporters.

"We expected better results. We worked hard. We hoped for results accordingly. But, in some places, it came differently. We have to think of it. We have to analyse what happened," he said.

He was referring to pulling off surprise wins in the results against its poor performance in the assembly elections held December last.

Rao, son of party and K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the party has majority of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

He thanked the people for making TRS win majority of the seats in the state.

At the time of writing, TRS emerged victorious in eight of the total 17 seats.

Though TRS expected better results and worked hard for it, the verdict of the people is binding, he said.

The TRS would continue to fight for the state's rights, he said.

The has already congratulated Prime Minister for NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

