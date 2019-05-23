TRS would introspect on loss in LS polls, says K T Rama Rao

TRS working president K T Rama Rao Thursday said the party would go into the losses it suffered in the Lok Sabha polls though it'd won majority of the assembly seats in the state December last.
"Five months ago, BJP lost its deposit in 103 seats. Now, it has won two and counting is on in two others. So, we have to think of all this...," he told reporters.
"We expected better results. We worked hard. We hoped for results accordingly. But, in some places, it came differently. We have to think of it. We have to analyse what happened," he said.
He was referring to BJP pulling off surprise wins in the Lok Sabha results against its poor performance in the assembly elections held December last.
Rao, son of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the party has majority of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
He thanked the people for making TRS win majority of the seats in the state.
At the time of writing, TRS emerged victorious in eight of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats.
Though TRS expected better results and worked hard for it, the verdict of the people is binding, he said.
The TRS would continue to fight for the state's rights, he said.
The Chief Minister has already congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.
