TRS celebrates 18th foundation day on subdued note

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday celebrated its 18th on a subdued note in view of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

led the celebrations by hoisting party flag at the Bhavan, party headquarters here. Ministers, legislators and other senior party leaders participated in celebrations across the state.

had appealed party functionaries to organise celebrations in a simple manner in view of the code of conduct. There was no fanfare and celebrations were confined to hoisting party flag at the party offices.

Speaking at the TRS headquarters, exuded confidence that the TRS would win all 16 Lok Sabha seats. The party had left for its ally, the All India Majlis-e-Itthedaul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, urged leaders to ensure the party's victory in the ongoing local body elections. KTR, son of Chief Minister and TRS K. Chandrashekhar Rao, claimed that in the last 18 years the TRS had become unassailable political force.

He recalled on this day in 2001, KCR had resigned as the and quit the Assembly and the to float the TRS with the goal to achieve statehood for Telangana.

"He had told people if he betrayed them by giving up the movement, they could stone him to death. That was his conviction and commitment to the cause," the TRS leader said.

KTR said the party had seen many ups and downs, but under KCR's leadership and hard work of 13 years it succeeded in achieving Telangana state.

After achieving the goal of Telangana state, the party embarked on a mission to turn it into a golden state with the twin strategy of welfare and development, he said.

In the recent elections, the people once again gave a massive mandate to the TRS as they believe this party alone could take Telangana ahead on the path of progress, he added.

